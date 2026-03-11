FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Kam Jones
Indiana Pacers

Kam Jones

Indiana Pacers • #7 PG

Kam Jones And Pacers Face Kings On March 10

Kam Jones and the Indiana Pacers play the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, March 10. Jones' points prop was 9.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on March 8, Jones recorded in a 131-111 loss to the Trail Blazers. Jones is averaging 4.0 points, 1.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.4 steals per game this season.

The Kings rank 28th in the league in points allowed, giving up 121.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Kam Jones

