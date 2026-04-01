Kam Jones And Pacers Square Off Against Bulls On April 1

Jones tallied in his most recent game, a 127-119 loss to the Trail Blazers on March 18. Jones is averaging 4.1 points, 1.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 0.5 steals per game this season.

The Bulls rank 27th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 121.1 points per contest.

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