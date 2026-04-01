FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kam Jones
Indiana Pacers

Kam Jones

Indiana Pacers • #7 PG

Kam Jones And Pacers Square Off Against Bulls On April 1

Kam Jones and the Indiana Pacers play the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, April 1. Jones' points prop was 8.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Jones tallied in his most recent game, a 127-119 loss to the Trail Blazers on March 18. Jones is averaging 4.1 points, 1.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 0.5 steals per game this season.

The Bulls rank 27th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 121.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kam Jones

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Indiana PacersRecent Indiana Pacers Player News

View All Indiana Pacers Player News