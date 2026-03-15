Justin Edwards And 76ers Square Off Against Trail Blazers On March 15

Edwards put up 19 points, three steals and two blocks in his last appearance, a 104-97 win over the Nets on March 14. Edwards is averaging 5.2 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 117.7 points per game against the Trail Blazers, which ranks their defense 22nd in the NBA in points allowed.

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