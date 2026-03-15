Justin Edwards And 76ers Square Off Against Trail Blazers On March 15
Justin Edwards and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, March 15. Edwards' points prop was 12.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Edwards put up 19 points, three steals and two blocks in his last appearance, a 104-97 win over the Nets on March 14. Edwards is averaging 5.2 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
Opposing teams are averaging 117.7 points per game against the Trail Blazers, which ranks their defense 22nd in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.