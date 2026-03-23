Justin Edwards And 76ers Square Off Against Thunder On March 23
Justin Edwards and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, March 23. Edwards' points prop was 11.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Edwards totaled eight points in his most recent action, a 126-116 win over the Jazz on March 21. Edwards is averaging 6.2 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
The Thunder rank second in the league in points allowed, surrendering 107.5 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.