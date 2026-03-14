Justin Edwards And 76ers Face Nets On March 14

Edwards put up 12 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals in his most recent game, a 131-109 loss to the Pistons on March 12. Edwards is averaging 5.0 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 115.8 points per contest against the Nets, which ranks their defense 16th in the league in points allowed.

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