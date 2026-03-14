Justin Edwards And 76ers Face Nets On March 14
Justin Edwards and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, March 14. Edwards' points prop was 8.5 as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Edwards put up 12 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals in his most recent game, a 131-109 loss to the Pistons on March 12. Edwards is averaging 5.0 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
Opposing teams are averaging 115.8 points per contest against the Nets, which ranks their defense 16th in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.