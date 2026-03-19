Justin Edwards And 76ers Take On Kings On March 19

In his last game on March 17, Edwards recorded 11 points in a 124-96 loss to the Nuggets. Edwards is averaging 5.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Kings are giving up 120.7 points per game, which ranks 28th in the league.

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