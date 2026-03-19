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Justin Edwards
Philadelphia 76ers

Justin Edwards

Philadelphia 76ers • #11 SG

Justin Edwards And 76ers Take On Kings On March 19

Justin Edwards and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, March 19. Edwards' points prop was 11.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on March 17, Edwards recorded 11 points in a 124-96 loss to the Nuggets. Edwards is averaging 5.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Kings are giving up 120.7 points per game, which ranks 28th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Justin Edwards

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