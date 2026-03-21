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Justin Edwards
Philadelphia 76ers

Justin Edwards

Philadelphia 76ers • #11 SG

Justin Edwards And 76ers Play Jazz On March 21

Justin Edwards and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Utah Jazz on Saturday, March 21. Edwards' points prop was 14.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 19, Edwards posted 32 points, four assists and two steals in a 139-118 win over the Kings. Edwards is averaging 6.2 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 124.8 points per game against the Jazz, which ranks their defense as the worst in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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