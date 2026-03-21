Justin Edwards And 76ers Play Jazz On March 21

In his last game on March 19, Edwards posted 32 points, four assists and two steals in a 139-118 win over the Kings. Edwards is averaging 6.2 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 124.8 points per game against the Jazz, which ranks their defense as the worst in the league in points allowed.

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