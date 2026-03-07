FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Justin Edwards
Philadelphia 76ers

Justin Edwards

Philadelphia 76ers • #11 SG

Justin Edwards And 76ers Play Hawks On March 7

Justin Edwards and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, March 7. Edwards' points prop was 7.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Edwards totaled five points, four assists and two steals in his last appearance, a 106-102 win over the Jazz on March 4. Edwards is averaging 4.7 points, 1.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 117.3 points per game against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 21st in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Justin Edwards

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Philadelphia 76ersRecent Philadelphia 76ers Player News

View All Philadelphia 76ers Player News