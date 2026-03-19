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Justin Champagnie
Washington Wizards

Justin Champagnie

Washington Wizards • #9 SF

Justin Champagnie And Wizards Square Off Against Pistons On March 19

Justin Champagnie and the Washington Wizards play the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, March 19. Champagnie's points prop was 11.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Champagnie tallied 18 points and nine rebounds in his last game, a 130-117 loss to the Pistons on March 17. Champagnie is tops on his team in rebounding (5.6 per game), and averages 8.4 points and 1.1 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, giving up 109.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Justin Champagnie

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