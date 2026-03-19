Justin Champagnie And Wizards Square Off Against Pistons On March 19

Champagnie tallied 18 points and nine rebounds in his last game, a 130-117 loss to the Pistons on March 17. Champagnie is tops on his team in rebounding (5.6 per game), and averages 8.4 points and 1.1 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, giving up 109.9 points per contest.

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