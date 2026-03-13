FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Julius Randle
Minnesota Timberwolves

Julius Randle

Minnesota Timberwolves • #30 PF

Julius Randle And Timberwolves Square Off Against Warriors On March 13

Julius Randle and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Golden State Warriors on Friday, March 13. Randle's points prop was 20.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Randle totaled 11 points, six rebounds and four assists in his most recent action, a 153-128 loss to the Clippers on March 11. Randle is tops on his squad in assists with 5.2 per game, and averages 21.1 points and 7.0 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Warriors rank 12th in the league in points allowed, giving up 114.2 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Julius Randle

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Minnesota TimberwolvesRecent Minnesota Timberwolves Player News

View All Minnesota Timberwolves Player News