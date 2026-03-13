Julius Randle And Timberwolves Square Off Against Warriors On March 13

Randle totaled 11 points, six rebounds and four assists in his most recent action, a 153-128 loss to the Clippers on March 11. Randle is tops on his squad in assists with 5.2 per game, and averages 21.1 points and 7.0 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Warriors rank 12th in the league in points allowed, giving up 114.2 points per contest.

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