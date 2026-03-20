Julius Randle And Timberwolves Play Trail Blazers On March 20

In his last game on March 18, Randle recorded 21 points, eight assists and four steals in a 147-111 win over the Jazz. Randle paces his squad in assists with 5.1 per game, and averages 21.2 points and 6.8 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Trail Blazers are surrendering 117.3 points per contest, which ranks 22nd in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.