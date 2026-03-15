Julius Randle And Timberwolves Face Thunder On March 15

In his last game, a 127-117 win over the Warriors on March 13, Randle put up 10 points. Randle paces his team in assists with 5.1 per game, and averages 20.9 points and 6.9 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Thunder are allowing 107.8 points per game, which ranks second in the league.

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