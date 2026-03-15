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Julius Randle
Minnesota Timberwolves

Julius Randle

Minnesota Timberwolves • #30 PF

Julius Randle And Timberwolves Face Thunder On March 15

Julius Randle and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, March 15. Randle's points prop was 17.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

In his last game, a 127-117 win over the Warriors on March 13, Randle put up 10 points. Randle paces his team in assists with 5.1 per game, and averages 20.9 points and 6.9 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Thunder are allowing 107.8 points per game, which ranks second in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Julius Randle

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