Julius Randle And Timberwolves Face Suns On March 17

Last time out on March 15, Randle posted 32 points, seven rebounds and six assists in a 116-103 loss to the Thunder. Randle is tops on his team in assists with 5.1 per game, and averages 21.1 points and 6.9 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.0 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Opponents are averaging 111.3 points per contest against the Suns, which ranks their defense sixth in the NBA in points allowed.

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