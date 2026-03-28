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Julius Randle
Minnesota Timberwolves

Julius Randle

Minnesota Timberwolves • #30 PF

Julius Randle And Timberwolves Take On Pistons On March 28

Julius Randle and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, March 28. Randle's points prop was 21.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 25, Randle recorded 24 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals in a 110-108 win over the Rockets. Randle leads his squad in assists with 5.1 per game, and averages 21.1 points and 6.8 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Pistons are giving up 109.8 points per game, which ranks third in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Julius Randle

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