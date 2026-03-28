Julius Randle And Timberwolves Take On Pistons On March 28

Last time out on March 25, Randle recorded 24 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals in a 110-108 win over the Rockets. Randle leads his squad in assists with 5.1 per game, and averages 21.1 points and 6.8 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Pistons are giving up 109.8 points per game, which ranks third in the league.

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