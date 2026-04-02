Julius Randle And Timberwolves Face Pistons On April 2

In his last game on March 30, Randle posted 24 points and four assists in a 124-94 win over the Mavericks. Randle paces his team in assists with 5.1 per game, and averages 21.0 points and 6.8 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are scoring 109.6 points per game against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.

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