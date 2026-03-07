Julius Randle And Timberwolves Face Magic On March 7

In his last appearance, a 115-107 win over the Raptors on March 5, Randle had 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Randle leads his squad in assists with 5.3 per game, and averages 21.5 points and 6.9 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Magic are surrendering 114.3 points per game, which ranks 12th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.