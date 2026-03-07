FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Julius Randle
Minnesota Timberwolves

Julius Randle

Minnesota Timberwolves • #30 PF

Julius Randle And Timberwolves Face Magic On March 7

Julius Randle and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Orlando Magic on Saturday, March 7. Randle's points prop was 18.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 115-107 win over the Raptors on March 5, Randle had 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Randle leads his squad in assists with 5.3 per game, and averages 21.5 points and 6.9 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Magic are surrendering 114.3 points per game, which ranks 12th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Julius Randle

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Minnesota TimberwolvesRecent Minnesota Timberwolves Player News

View All Minnesota Timberwolves Player News