FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Julius Randle
Minnesota Timberwolves

Julius Randle

Minnesota Timberwolves • #30 PF

Julius Randle And Timberwolves Take On Lakers On March 10

Julius Randle and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, March 10. Randle's points prop was 19.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on March 7, Randle put up 14 points, nine rebounds and two steals in a 119-92 loss to the Magic. Randle leads his squad in assists with 5.3 per game, and averages 21.4 points and 7.0 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Lakers rank 15th in the league in points allowed, giving up 115.0 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Julius Randle

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Minnesota TimberwolvesRecent Minnesota Timberwolves Player News

View All Minnesota Timberwolves Player News