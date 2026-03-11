Julius Randle And Timberwolves Take On Lakers On March 10
Julius Randle and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, March 10. Randle's points prop was 19.5 as of Tuesday evening.
What It Means
In his last game on March 7, Randle put up 14 points, nine rebounds and two steals in a 119-92 loss to the Magic. Randle leads his squad in assists with 5.3 per game, and averages 21.4 points and 7.0 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.
The Lakers rank 15th in the league in points allowed, giving up 115.0 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.