Julius Randle And Timberwolves Face Jazz On March 18

Randle totaled 32 points, seven rebounds and three steals in his most recent game, a 116-104 win over the Suns on March 17. Randle is tops on his team in assists with 5.1 per game, and averages 21.2 points and 6.9 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Opposing teams are averaging 124.9 points per game against the Jazz, which ranks their defense as the worst in the league in points allowed.

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