FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Julius Randle
Minnesota Timberwolves

Julius Randle

Minnesota Timberwolves • #30 PF

Julius Randle And Timberwolves Face Jazz On March 18

Julius Randle and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, March 18. Randle's points prop was 24.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Randle totaled 32 points, seven rebounds and three steals in his most recent game, a 116-104 win over the Suns on March 17. Randle is tops on his team in assists with 5.1 per game, and averages 21.2 points and 6.9 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Opposing teams are averaging 124.9 points per game against the Jazz, which ranks their defense as the worst in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Julius Randle

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Minnesota TimberwolvesRecent Minnesota Timberwolves Player News

View All Minnesota Timberwolves Player News