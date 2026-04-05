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Julius Randle
Minnesota Timberwolves

Julius Randle

Minnesota Timberwolves • #30 PF

Julius Randle And Timberwolves Square Off Against Hornets On April 5

Julius Randle and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, April 5. Randle's points prop was 20.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 3, Randle put up 21 points, seven rebounds and two steals in a 115-103 loss to the 76ers. Randle leads his squad in assists with 5.1 per game, and averages 21.1 points and 6.8 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Hornets rank sixth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.3 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Julius Randle

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