Julius Randle And Timberwolves Play Celtics On March 22

Last time out on March 20, Randle posted 19 points and four assists in a 108-104 loss to the Trail Blazers. Randle paces his squad in assists with 5.1 per game, and averages 21.2 points and 6.8 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Celtics rank first in the league in points allowed, giving up 107 points per contest.

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