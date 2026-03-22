Julius Randle And Timberwolves Play Celtics On March 22
Julius Randle and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Boston Celtics on Sunday, March 22. Randle's points prop was 21.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on March 20, Randle posted 19 points and four assists in a 108-104 loss to the Trail Blazers. Randle paces his squad in assists with 5.1 per game, and averages 21.2 points and 6.8 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
The Celtics rank first in the league in points allowed, giving up 107 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.