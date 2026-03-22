FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Julius Randle
Minnesota Timberwolves

Julius Randle

Minnesota Timberwolves • #30 PF

Julius Randle And Timberwolves Play Celtics On March 22

Julius Randle and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Boston Celtics on Sunday, March 22. Randle's points prop was 21.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 20, Randle posted 19 points and four assists in a 108-104 loss to the Trail Blazers. Randle paces his squad in assists with 5.1 per game, and averages 21.2 points and 6.8 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Celtics rank first in the league in points allowed, giving up 107 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Julius Randle

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Minnesota TimberwolvesRecent Minnesota Timberwolves Player News

View All Minnesota Timberwolves Player News