Julian Champagnie And Spurs Square Off Against Timberwolves In Game 6
Julian Champagnie and the San Antonio Spurs play the Minnesota Timberwolves Game 6 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, May 15. Champagnie's points prop was 8.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on May 12, Champagnie posted eight points and two steals in a 126-97 win over the Timberwolves. Champagnie averaged 11.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Timberwolves rank 11th in the league in points allowed, conceding 114.6 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.