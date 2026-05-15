Julian Champagnie And Spurs Square Off Against Timberwolves In Game 6

Last time out on May 12, Champagnie posted eight points and two steals in a 126-97 win over the Timberwolves. Champagnie averaged 11.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Timberwolves rank 11th in the league in points allowed, conceding 114.6 points per contest.

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