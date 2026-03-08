Julian Champagnie And Spurs Square Off Against Rockets On March 8

Champagnie put up 20 points and nine rebounds in his most recent action, a 116-112 win over the Clippers on March 6. Champagnie is averaging 11.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets are conceding 109.3 points per game, which ranks third in the league.

