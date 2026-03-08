FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Julian Champagnie
San Antonio Spurs

Julian Champagnie

San Antonio Spurs • #30 SF

Julian Champagnie And Spurs Square Off Against Rockets On March 8

Julian Champagnie and the San Antonio Spurs play the Houston Rockets on Sunday, March 8. Champagnie's points prop was 10.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Champagnie put up 20 points and nine rebounds in his most recent action, a 116-112 win over the Clippers on March 6. Champagnie is averaging 11.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets are conceding 109.3 points per game, which ranks third in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Julian Champagnie

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

San Antonio SpursRecent San Antonio Spurs Player News

View All San Antonio Spurs Player News