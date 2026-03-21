Julian Champagnie And Spurs Face Pacers On March 21

Champagnie had 14 points and two blocks in his last action, a 101-100 win over the Suns on March 19. Champagnie is averaging 11.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers are giving up 120.2 points per game, which ranks 26th in the NBA.

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