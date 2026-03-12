FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Julian Champagnie
San Antonio Spurs

Julian Champagnie

San Antonio Spurs • #30 SF

Julian Champagnie And Spurs Face Nuggets On March 12

Julian Champagnie and the San Antonio Spurs play the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, March 12. Champagnie's points prop was 10.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 10, Champagnie posted in a 125-116 win over the Celtics. Champagnie is averaging 11.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets are allowing 116.3 points per game, which ranks 18th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Julian Champagnie

