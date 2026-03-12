Julian Champagnie And Spurs Face Nuggets On March 12

Last time out on March 10, Champagnie posted in a 125-116 win over the Celtics. Champagnie is averaging 11.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets are allowing 116.3 points per game, which ranks 18th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.