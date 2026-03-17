Julian Champagnie And Spurs Face Kings On March 17
Julian Champagnie and the San Antonio Spurs play the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, March 17. Champagnie's points prop was 10.5 as of Tuesday evening.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 119-115 win over the Clippers on March 16, Champagnie put up seven points, eight rebounds and two steals. Champagnie is averaging 11.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
The Kings rank 28th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 120.6 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.