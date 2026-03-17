Julian Champagnie And Spurs Face Kings On March 17

In his most recent appearance, a 119-115 win over the Clippers on March 16, Champagnie put up seven points, eight rebounds and two steals. Champagnie is averaging 11.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Kings rank 28th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 120.6 points per game.

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