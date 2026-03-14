Julian Champagnie And Spurs Play Hornets On March 14

In his most recent game, a 136-131 loss to the Nuggets on March 12, Champagnie totaled eight points and seven rebounds. Champagnie is averaging 11.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets rank ninth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 112.3 points per contest.

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