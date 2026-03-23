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Julian Champagnie
San Antonio Spurs

Julian Champagnie

San Antonio Spurs • #30 SF

Julian Champagnie And Spurs Face Heat On March 23

Julian Champagnie and the San Antonio Spurs play the Miami Heat on Monday, March 23. Champagnie's points prop was 10.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

Champagnie had 10 points and seven rebounds in his most recent game, a 134-119 win over the Pacers on March 21. Champagnie is averaging 11.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 117.2 points per contest against the Heat, which ranks their defense 21st in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Julian Champagnie

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