Julian Champagnie And Spurs Face Heat On March 23

Champagnie had 10 points and seven rebounds in his most recent game, a 134-119 win over the Pacers on March 21. Champagnie is averaging 11.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 117.2 points per contest against the Heat, which ranks their defense 21st in the league in points allowed.

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