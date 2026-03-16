FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Julian Champagnie
San Antonio Spurs

Julian Champagnie

San Antonio Spurs • #30 SF

Julian Champagnie And Spurs Play Clippers On March 16

Julian Champagnie and the San Antonio Spurs play the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, March 16. Champagnie's points prop was 10.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 14, Champagnie posted nine points and two steals in a 115-102 win over the Hornets. Champagnie is averaging 11.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers rank 10th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 112.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Julian Champagnie

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

San Antonio SpursRecent San Antonio Spurs Player News

View All San Antonio Spurs Player News