Julian Champagnie And Spurs Play Clippers On March 16

Last time out on March 14, Champagnie posted nine points and two steals in a 115-102 win over the Hornets. Champagnie is averaging 11.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers rank 10th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 112.6 points per contest.

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