Julian Champagnie
San Antonio Spurs

Julian Champagnie

San Antonio Spurs • #30 SF

Julian Champagnie And Spurs Play Celtics On March 10

Julian Champagnie and the San Antonio Spurs play the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, March 10. Champagnie's points prop was 10.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Champagnie put up 11 points, four assists and two steals in his most recent game, a 145-120 win over the Rockets on March 8. Champagnie is averaging 11.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics rank first in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 106.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Julian Champagnie

