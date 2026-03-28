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Julian Champagnie
San Antonio Spurs

Julian Champagnie

San Antonio Spurs • #30 SF

Julian Champagnie And Spurs Play Bucks On March 28

Julian Champagnie and the San Antonio Spurs play the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, March 28. Champagnie's points prop was 11.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Champagnie put up 13 points and eight rebounds in his most recent appearance, a 123-98 win over the Grizzlies on March 25. Champagnie is averaging 11.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.6 points per game against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 20th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Julian Champagnie

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