Julian Champagnie And Spurs Play Bucks On March 28

Champagnie put up 13 points and eight rebounds in his most recent appearance, a 123-98 win over the Grizzlies on March 25. Champagnie is averaging 11.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.6 points per game against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 20th in the NBA in points allowed.

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