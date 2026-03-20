Jrue Holiday And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Timberwolves On March 20

In his most recent game, a 127-119 win over the Pacers on March 18, Holiday had 15 points, eight assists and two steals. Holiday is averaging 16.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves rank 14th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 114.9 points per game.

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