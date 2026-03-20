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Jrue Holiday
Portland Trail Blazers

Jrue Holiday

Portland Trail Blazers • #5 PG

Jrue Holiday And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Timberwolves On March 20

Jrue Holiday and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, March 20. Holiday's points prop was 15.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 127-119 win over the Pacers on March 18, Holiday had 15 points, eight assists and two steals. Holiday is averaging 16.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves rank 14th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 114.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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