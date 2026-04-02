Jrue Holiday And Trail Blazers Take On Pelicans On April 2

In his last game, a 114-104 win over the Clippers on March 31, Holiday put up 30 points, six rebounds and two steals. Holiday is averaging 16.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 119.5 points per game against the Pelicans, which ranks their defense 24th in the league in points allowed.

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