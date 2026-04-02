FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jrue Holiday
Portland Trail Blazers

Jrue Holiday

Portland Trail Blazers • #5 PG

Jrue Holiday And Trail Blazers Take On Pelicans On April 2

Jrue Holiday and the Portland Trail Blazers play the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, April 2. Holiday's points prop was 17.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 114-104 win over the Clippers on March 31, Holiday put up 30 points, six rebounds and two steals. Holiday is averaging 16.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 119.5 points per game against the Pelicans, which ranks their defense 24th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jrue Holiday

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Portland Trail BlazersRecent Portland Trail Blazers Player News

View All Portland Trail Blazers Player News