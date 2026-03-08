Jrue Holiday And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Pacers On March 8

Holiday had 20 points and 10 assists in his most recent action, a 106-99 loss to the Rockets on March 6. Holiday is averaging 16.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 119.9 points per game against the Pacers, which ranks their defense 26th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.