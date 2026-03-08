FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jrue Holiday
Portland Trail Blazers

Jrue Holiday

Portland Trail Blazers • #5 PG

Jrue Holiday And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Pacers On March 8

Jrue Holiday and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, March 8. Holiday's points prop was 17.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Holiday had 20 points and 10 assists in his most recent action, a 106-99 loss to the Rockets on March 6. Holiday is averaging 16.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 119.9 points per game against the Pacers, which ranks their defense 26th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jrue Holiday

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Portland Trail BlazersRecent Portland Trail Blazers Player News

View All Portland Trail Blazers Player News