Jrue Holiday And Trail Blazers Face Pacers On March 18

In his last appearance, a 114-95 win over the Nets on March 16, Holiday totaled 11 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Holiday is averaging 16.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers rank 27th in the league in points allowed, giving up 120.1 points per contest.

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