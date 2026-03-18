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Jrue Holiday
Portland Trail Blazers

Jrue Holiday

Portland Trail Blazers • #5 PG

Jrue Holiday And Trail Blazers Face Pacers On March 18

Jrue Holiday and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, March 18. Holiday's points prop was 15.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 114-95 win over the Nets on March 16, Holiday totaled 11 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Holiday is averaging 16.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers rank 27th in the league in points allowed, giving up 120.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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