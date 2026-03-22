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Jrue Holiday
Portland Trail Blazers

Jrue Holiday

Portland Trail Blazers • #5 PG

Jrue Holiday And Trail Blazers Play Nuggets On March 22

Jrue Holiday and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, March 22. Holiday's points prop was 15.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

In his last game on March 20, Holiday put up 12 points and 12 assists in a 108-104 win over the Timberwolves. Holiday is averaging 16.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.5 points per contest against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 19th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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