Jrue Holiday And Trail Blazers Play Nuggets On March 22

In his last game on March 20, Holiday put up 12 points and 12 assists in a 108-104 win over the Timberwolves. Holiday is averaging 16.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.5 points per contest against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 19th in the NBA in points allowed.

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