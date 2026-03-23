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Jrue Holiday
Portland Trail Blazers

Jrue Holiday

Portland Trail Blazers • #5 PG

Jrue Holiday And Trail Blazers Play Nets On March 23

Jrue Holiday and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, March 23. Holiday's points prop was 15.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on March 22, Holiday put up nine points in a 128-112 loss to the Nuggets. Holiday is averaging 16.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 115.5 points per game against the Nets, which ranks their defense 16th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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