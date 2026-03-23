Jrue Holiday And Trail Blazers Play Nets On March 23

Last time out on March 22, Holiday put up nine points in a 128-112 loss to the Nuggets. Holiday is averaging 16.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 115.5 points per game against the Nets, which ranks their defense 16th in the NBA in points allowed.

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