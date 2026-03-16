Jrue Holiday And Trail Blazers Face Nets On March 16

In his last action, a 109-103 loss to the 76ers on March 15, Holiday totaled five points. Holiday is averaging 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Nets rank 16th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 115.6 points per contest.

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