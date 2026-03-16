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Jrue Holiday
Portland Trail Blazers

Jrue Holiday

Portland Trail Blazers • #5 PG

Jrue Holiday And Trail Blazers Face Nets On March 16

Jrue Holiday and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, March 16. Holiday's points prop was 16.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 109-103 loss to the 76ers on March 15, Holiday totaled five points. Holiday is averaging 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Nets rank 16th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 115.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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