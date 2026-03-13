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Jrue Holiday
Portland Trail Blazers

Jrue Holiday

Portland Trail Blazers • #5 PG

Jrue Holiday And Trail Blazers Face Jazz On March 13

Jrue Holiday and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Utah Jazz on Friday, March 13. Holiday's points prop was 17.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 10, Holiday put up four points and five assists in a 103-101 loss to the Hornets. Holiday is averaging 16.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz are conceding 125 points per game, which ranks last in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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