Jrue Holiday And Trail Blazers Face Jazz On March 13
Jrue Holiday and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Utah Jazz on Friday, March 13. Holiday's points prop was 17.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on March 10, Holiday put up four points and five assists in a 103-101 loss to the Hornets. Holiday is averaging 16.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
The Jazz are conceding 125 points per game, which ranks last in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.