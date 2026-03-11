FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Jrue Holiday
Portland Trail Blazers

Jrue Holiday

Portland Trail Blazers • #5 PG

Jrue Holiday And Trail Blazers Play Hornets On March 10

Jrue Holiday and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, March 10. Holiday's points prop was 16.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 131-111 win over the Pacers on March 8, Holiday tallied 21 points. Holiday is averaging 16.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 112.5 points per contest against the Hornets, which ranks their defense 10th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Jrue Holiday

