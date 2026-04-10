Jrue Holiday And Trail Blazers Face Clippers On April 10
Jrue Holiday and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, April 10. Holiday's points prop was 17.5 as of Friday evening.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 112-101 loss to the Spurs on April 8, Holiday put up 13 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Holiday is averaging 16.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
Opponents are scoring 112.6 points per contest against the Clippers, which ranks their defense 10th in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.