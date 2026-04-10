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Jrue Holiday
Portland Trail Blazers

Jrue Holiday

Portland Trail Blazers • #5 PG

Jrue Holiday And Trail Blazers Face Clippers On April 10

Jrue Holiday and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, April 10. Holiday's points prop was 17.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 112-101 loss to the Spurs on April 8, Holiday put up 13 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Holiday is averaging 16.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 112.6 points per contest against the Clippers, which ranks their defense 10th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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