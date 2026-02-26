FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jrue Holiday
Portland Trail Blazers

Jrue Holiday

Portland Trail Blazers • #5 PG

Jrue Holiday And Trail Blazers Take On Bulls On Feb. 26

Jrue Holiday and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, Feb. 26. Holiday's points prop was 18.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 124-121 loss to the Timberwolves on Feb. 24, Holiday put up 22 points and four assists. Holiday is averaging 15.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls rank 26th in the league in points allowed, conceding 120.4 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jrue Holiday

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Portland Trail BlazersRecent Portland Trail Blazers Player News

View All Portland Trail Blazers Player News