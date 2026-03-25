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Jrue Holiday
Portland Trail Blazers

Jrue Holiday

Portland Trail Blazers • #5 PG

Jrue Holiday And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Bucks On March 25

Jrue Holiday and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, March 25. Holiday's points prop was 15.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 134-99 win over the Nets on March 23, Holiday had 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Holiday is averaging 15.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks are allowing 116.4 points per game, which ranks 18th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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