Jrue Holiday And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Bucks On March 25

In his most recent appearance, a 134-99 win over the Nets on March 23, Holiday had 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Holiday is averaging 15.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks are allowing 116.4 points per game, which ranks 18th in the league.

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