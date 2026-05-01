Josh Okogie And Rockets Face Lakers In Game 6

Okogie totaled seven points in his most recent action, a 99-93 win over the Lakers on April 29. Okogie averaged 4.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 114.6 points per contest against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 11th in the league in points allowed.

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