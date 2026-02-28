FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Josh Okogie
Houston Rockets

Josh Okogie

Houston Rockets • #20 SG

Josh Okogie And Rockets Face Heat On Feb. 28

Josh Okogie and the Houston Rockets play the Miami Heat on Saturday, Feb. 28. Okogie's points prop was 5.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Okogie put up six points in his last game, a 113-108 win over the Magic on Feb. 26. Okogie is averaging 5.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Heat are allowing 117.2 points per game, which ranks 20th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Josh Okogie

