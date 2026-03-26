Josh Minott And Nets Play Warriors On March 25

Last time out on March 23, Minott put up 15 points and two steals in a 134-99 loss to the Trail Blazers. Minott is averaging 6.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors are allowing 114.9 points per game, which ranks 13th in the league.

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