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Josh Minott
Brooklyn Nets

Josh Minott

Brooklyn Nets SF

Josh Minott And Nets Play Warriors On March 25

Josh Minott and the Brooklyn Nets play the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, March 25. Minott's points prop was 12.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on March 23, Minott put up 15 points and two steals in a 134-99 loss to the Trail Blazers. Minott is averaging 6.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors are allowing 114.9 points per game, which ranks 13th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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