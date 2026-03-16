Josh Minott And Nets Square Off Against Trail Blazers On March 16
Josh Minott and the Brooklyn Nets play the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, March 16. Minott's points prop was 10.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Minott put up 14 points in his most recent action, a 104-97 loss to the 76ers on March 14. Minott is averaging 6.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
Opponents are averaging 117.6 points per game against the Trail Blazers, which ranks their defense 22nd in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.