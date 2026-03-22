Josh Minott And Nets Take On Kings On March 22

In his last appearance, a 93-92 loss to the Knicks on March 20, Minott had 22 points and two blocks. Minott is averaging 6.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Kings are conceding 121.0 points per game, which ranks 28th in the NBA.

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