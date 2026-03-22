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Josh Minott
Brooklyn Nets

Josh Minott

Brooklyn Nets SF

Josh Minott And Nets Take On Kings On March 22

Josh Minott and the Brooklyn Nets play the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, March 22. Minott's points prop was 11.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 93-92 loss to the Knicks on March 20, Minott had 22 points and two blocks. Minott is averaging 6.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Kings are conceding 121.0 points per game, which ranks 28th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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