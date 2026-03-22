Josh Hart And Knicks Play Wizards On March 22

In his last game on March 17, Hart recorded 33 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 136-110 win over the Pacers. Hart is averaging 12.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 123.8 points per game.

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