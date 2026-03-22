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Josh Hart
New York Knicks

Josh Hart

New York Knicks • #3 SG

Josh Hart And Knicks Play Wizards On March 22

Josh Hart and the New York Knicks play the Washington Wizards on Sunday, March 22. Hart's points prop was 12.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 17, Hart recorded 33 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 136-110 win over the Pacers. Hart is averaging 12.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 123.8 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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