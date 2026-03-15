Josh Hart And Knicks Square Off Against Warriors On March 15

Hart had 12 points and 13 rebounds in his most recent action, a 126-118 loss to the Clippers on March 9. Hart is averaging 11.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors rank 12th in the league in points allowed, conceding 114.4 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.