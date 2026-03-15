Josh Hart And Knicks Square Off Against Warriors On March 15
Josh Hart and the New York Knicks play the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, March 15. Hart's points prop was 10.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Hart had 12 points and 13 rebounds in his most recent action, a 126-118 loss to the Clippers on March 9. Hart is averaging 11.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
The Warriors rank 12th in the league in points allowed, conceding 114.4 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.