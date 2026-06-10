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Josh Hart
New York Knicks

Josh Hart

New York Knicks • #3 SG

Josh Hart And Knicks Face Spurs In Game 4

Josh Hart and the New York Knicks play the San Antonio Spurs Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, June 10. Hart's points prop was 10.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 115-111 loss to the Spurs on June 8, Hart put up 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Hart averaged 12.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.5 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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