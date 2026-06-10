Josh Hart And Knicks Face Spurs In Game 4

In his most recent action, a 115-111 loss to the Spurs on June 8, Hart put up 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Hart averaged 12.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.5 points per game.

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